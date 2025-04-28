Badfish: A Tribute To Sublime Comes to Indian Ranch

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime is coming to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA on Sunday, August 10, 2025 as part of the White Claw Summer Concert Series. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 2nd at 10:00 AM.

A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for just $25 through May 8th, while supplies last.

Badfish is a vibe. Badfish is a sonic house party complete with plenty of gyrating fans sipping libations and enjoying various extracurricular activities. Badfish is feel-good music. For almost 25 years, the Rhode Island-based band – Joel Hanks on bass, Scott Begin on drums, Pat Downes on vocals and guitar, Danny Torgersen on horns, keyboards, and guitars – have successfully paid tribute to Sublime, the influential California group that brought ska-punk and reggae-rock to the mainstream. Badfish's heartfelt celebration of Sublime's musical spirit and legacy is so sought-after that they've headlined theaters, sold out shows, and played 15-20 gigs a month. But now, Badfish is more.

After two decades of Sublime reverence, Badfish originality is stomping into high gear. Badfish recently released its second new song, the anthemic, groove-fortified “F You Pay Me,” with special guest Grieves, as the follow-up to the band's first single, “High With You.” Now the Sublime repertoire is nicely augmented by fresh original tracks that blend seamlessly together.

