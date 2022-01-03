BU Tanglewood Institute Announces Preliminary Summer 2022 Programming

Boston University Tanglewood Institute (BUTI)-one of North America's premier summer training programs for young musicians-has announced preliminary details of Summer 2022 repertoire, programs, and premieres. With 18 two-week Workshops (June 19-July 2, 2022) and 6 Young Artists Programs for Strings and Orchestra; Winds & Brass; Percussion; Harp; Voice; Composition; and Piano (July 3-August 13, 2022), BUTI offers a dazzling array of offerings for young musicians ages 14-20.

For aspiring composers, BUTI debuts a new Composition Fundamentals Workshop designed by director Martin Amlin and advisors Missy Mazzoli (BUTI'98, College of Fine Arts'02) and Valerie Coleman (BUTI'89, CFA'95). For woodwind students, a new Woodwind Quintet Workshop will be led by Valerie Coleman.

Taking place in the Berkshires of Massachusetts, BUTI features distinguished performers and teachers from Boston University College of Fine Arts, members of the Boston Symphony Orchestra (BSO), and additional faculty from preeminent institutions across the country. BUTI's affiliation with the Boston Symphony Orchestra and Tanglewood Music Center continues to be a highlight.

Applications are due January 21 and are accepted on a rolling basis after the deadline. Scholarships are available. Learn more at https://www.bu.edu/cfa/tanglewood/_admissions/

Join a Town Hall Information Meeting!

During the academic year, BUTI staff travel across the country to recruit the most talented and diverse group of students possible to join us in Lenox to live, learn and make music together all summer. New in 2021-2022, BUTI is hosting a series of town hall-style meetings where students and families can learn more about the programs, and ask questions surrounding day-to-day life, what to expect, application/audition requirements, and more. January 2022 dates and times for these online meetings are listed below. To attend, follow this link to register: https://www.bu.edu/cfa/buti-town-hall-registration/

Monday, January 3 - 8:30pm, ET

Monday, January 10 - 6:00pm, ET

Announcing BUTI Summer 2022 Conductors and Large Ensembles Repertoire:

BUTI's Young Artists Chorus, Young Artists Orchestra, and Young Artists Wind Ensemble perform a concert series from July 16-August 13. The notable roster of conductors includes Mei-Ann Chen, Damon Gupton, Paul Haas (BUTI'87, '88), David Martins, H. Robert Reynolds, Mallory Thompson, and Katie Woolf (CFA'05).

The Young Artists Orchestra performs on July 16 under the baton of Mei-Ann Chen, acclaimed for infusing orchestras with energy, enthusiasm, and high-level music-making. The ensemble performs Borodin's "Polovtsian Dances"; Clyne's "Masquerade"; Farrenc's Symphony No. 3; and Hindemith's "Symphonic Metamorphosis."

Young Artists Wind Ensemble performs on July 17 under the baton of David Martins, a Master Lecturer in the School of Music at Boston University where he is Music Director of the Wind Ensemble. The program includes the premiere of Peter Martin's arrangement of Mark Adamo's "Overture to Lysistrata"; Valerie Coleman's "Roma"; Joseph Joseph Jenkins's American Overture for Band; JoaquÃ­n Rodrigo's Adagio para instrumentos de viento; Robert Smith's "Divine Comedy"; and William Grant Still's Folk Suite.

The Young Artists Orchestra concerts continue on July 30 under the baton of Damon Gupton, the Principal Guest Conductor of the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra. The ensemble performs Ginastera's "Movements from Estancia"; Okoye's "Voices Shouting Out"; Smetana's "Moldau"; and Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 4.

H. Robert Reynolds and Mallory Thompson conduct the Young Artists Wind Ensemble on July 31 in an energetic program of Grainger's "Children's March;" "Colonial Song;" and "Shepherds' Hey!"; Santos's "Passionately Curious"; Carlos Simon's "Sweet Chariot"; Thomas's "Of Our New Day Begun"; Ticheli's "Blue Shades" (25th Anniversary edition) and "Rest."

The Young Artists Vocal Program performs on August 6 under the baton of Katie Woolf, known for her innovative programming and expertise in working creatively with high school voices. The vocal ensemble performs choral works by Brahms, Juan Garcia De Zespedes, Dan Forrest, Shawn Kirchner, Libby Larsen, Judith Shatin, Rosephanye Powell, Caroline Shaw, Timothy C. Takach, and Chen Yi.

The final Young Artists Orchestra performance is on August 13 under the baton of Paul Haas, known for creating radically engaging live orchestral experiences. The repertoire is Jessica Meyer's "Go Big or Go Home"; Prokofiev Symphony No. 5; Respighi "Pines of Rome"; and the world premiere BUTI commission of Valerie Coleman's "AshÃ©."

Learn more about our 2022 conductors: https://www.bu.edu/cfa/bu-tanglewood-institute-announcing-2022-conductors/

Learn more about the repertoire: https://www.bu.edu/cfa/summer-2022-repertoire-release/

NEW PROGRAMS FOR INSTRUMENTALISTS AND ASPIRING COMPOSERS

Composition Fundamentals Workshop (CFWS) | (June 19-July 2, 2022)

Acclaimed composers and program advisors Valerie Coleman and Missy Mazzoli have collaborated with Boston University's Martin Amlin, CFWS Director, to create a new pathway for aspiring composers at the beginning of their creative journey. For singers and instrumentalists who are currently excelling in performance: If you are writing or intend to write original works and crave more individualized training in the fundamentals of the craft, the Composition Fundamentals Workshop is for you!

To encourage applicants at all levels to pursue this opportunity, application fees will be waived for this program. Do not be concerned about your perceived readiness-we want you to apply!

https://www.bu.edu/cfa/tanglewood/program/yacp/#section1

Woodwind Quintet Workshop (WQWS) | (June 19-July 2, 2022)

Valerie Coleman, composer, flutist, and founding member of Imani Winds, will direct a new Woodwind Quintet Workshop. Modeled after the String Quartet Workshop, the WQWS is designed for advanced players who are eager to delve into this expansive and evolving area of performance. Application requirements are the same for all programs that woodwind players are eligible for, and we encourage applicants to consider this exciting new opportunity! To learn more and apply, visit: https://www.bu.edu/cfa/tanglewood/_admissions/