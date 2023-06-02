BTG Hosts The First Annual David Grover Scholarship Concert featuring Michael Fabrizio

The performance is on Saturday, July 22 at 5:30pm.

Berkshire Theatre Group (BTG) and Kate Maguire (Artistic Director, CEO) are excited to announce The First Annual David Grover Scholarship Concert featuring Michael Fabrizio will take place on Saturday, July 22 at 5:30pm at Balderdash Cellars, Richmond, MA. 

This event aims to raise funds for the David Grover Scholarship, which supports BTG Plays! year-round education programs and summer camp, providing local children with educational opportunities and mentorship within the performing arts. Set against the picturesque backdrop of Balderdash Cellars, attendees will enjoy an immersive experience of live music, delicious local wines and the company of fellow arts enthusiasts, all while making a positive impact on the next generation of performers.


Tickets are on sale now. All plays, schedules, casting and prices are subject to change. To purchase tickets, visitClick Here or contact our box office by calling 413-997-4444.




