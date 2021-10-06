BSO Announces Artist Change For October 7-12 Concerts

Dutch pianists Lucas and Arthur Jussen have had to withdraw from their BSO performances, October 7, 8, 9, and 12, at Symphony Hall, due to unprecedented delays in the issuing of their travel visas.

The program will remain the same with the Philadelphia-based Naughton sisters, Christina and Michelle, making their BSO debuts performing Mozart's Concerto in E-flat for Two Pianos, K.365. The opening two works on the program are Strauss's Love Scene from Feuersnot and Death and Transfiguration.

Boston Symphony Orchestra Program Listing, October 7-12, 2021Thursday, October 7, 8 p.mFriday, October 8, 1:30 p.m.Saturday, October 9, 8 p.m.Tuesday, October 12, 8 p.m.Andris Nelsons, conductorChristina and Michelle Naughton, Piano

STRAUSS Love Scene from Feuersnot

STRAUSS Death and Transfiguration

MOZART Concerto in E-flat for two pianos, K.365