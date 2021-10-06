BSO Announces Artist Change For October 7-12 Concerts
Dutch pianists Lucas and Arthur Jussen have had to withdraw from their BSO performances, October 7, 8, 9, and 12, at Symphony Hall, due to unprecedented delays in the issuing of their travel visas.The program will remain the same with the Philadelphia-based Naughton sisters, Christina and Michelle, making their BSO debuts performing Mozart's Concerto in E-flat for Two Pianos, K.365. The opening two works on the program are Strauss's Love Scene from Feuersnot and Death and Transfiguration. Further details about Christina and Michelle Naughton, including high-resolution photos, can be found here. Boston Symphony Orchestra Program Listing, October 7-12, 2021
Thursday, October 7, 8 p.m
Friday, October 8, 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 9, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, October 12, 8 p.m.
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Christina and Michelle Naughton, Piano
STRAUSS Love Scene from Feuersnot
STRAUSS Death and Transfiguration
MOZART Concerto in E-flat for two pianos, K.365