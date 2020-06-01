BOSTON POPS AT HOME to Present Conversation with Keith Lockhart, Heroic Performances & More

Boston Pops has released information about their upcoming schedule!

Check out the info below!

HEROIC PERFORMANCES SERIES

SUNDAY, JUNE 7, 3 P.M. AT WWW.BOSTONPOPS.ORG/ATHOME: A VIDEO PRESENTATION OF AN AMERICAN SALUTE: POPS AT 125

Presented in honor of the front line personnel working during the COVID-19 Crisis, this week's Heroic Performances video concert is An American Salute: Pops at 125. Recorded in 2010 in celebration of the Pops' 125th anniversary, conductor Keith Lockhart leads the orchestra in beloved Americana selections, as well as The Dream Lives On: A Portrait of the Kennedy Brothers, a commissioned work by New England-native composer Peter Boyer and lyricist Lynn Ahrens that celebrates the inspiring language and public service of the Kennedy family with a star-studded cast of narrators and the Tanglewood Festival Chorus.



Heroic Performances is the Boston Pops' contribution to the Boston Globe's "ArtsAlive" series and is accessible at www.bostonpops.org/athome. The video stream is available for free on-demand viewing on Sunday, June 7 at 3 p.m. EDT for a 45-day duration.



POPS AT HOME LISTENING

AVAILABLE NOW AT WWW.BOSTONPOPS.ORG/ATHOME: MY FAVORITE THINGS, A Richard Rodgers CELEBRATION

Selected by Pops Director of Artistic Planning, Dennis Alves, this audio stream features favorite Boston Pops Orchestra recordings, conducted by the orchestra's three most recent (and famous) conductors: Arthur Fiedler, John Williams, and Keith Lockhart. For this week, the theme is music by Broadway legend Richard Rodgers, including selections from the musicals The Sound of Music, Oklahoma!, The King and I, and more. The audio stream is currently available at www.bostonpops.org/athome.

THE BACH PROJECT

AVAILABLE TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2 P.M. AT WWW.BSO.ORG/ATHOME: BSO VIOLINISTS WENDY PUTNAM, VICTOR ROMANUL, AND LUCIA LIN PLAY BACH'S VIOLIN PARTITA NO. 3

Johann Sebastian Bach's Sonatas and Partitas for solo violin present extraordinary technical and musical challenges for their performers and have special meaning for musicians and music-lovers alike. In this wonderful offering, members of the BSO's violin section present the complete cycle of works, with individual movements shared among a number of players. For this week, BSO violinists Wendy Putnam, Victor Romanul, and Lucia Lin perform Bach's Violin Partita No. 3 in E major. The video will be available starting on Tuesday, June 2 at 2 p.m. at www.bso.org/athome.



BSO HOMESCHOOL

AVAILABLE NOW AT WWW.BSO.ORG/ATHOME: BASSIST Carl Anderson AND TROMBONIST TOBY OFT

BSO HomeSchool is an educational resource for anyone who wants to learn more about music. It includes an archive of Youth & Family Concert lesson plans created by the BSO Educators Advisory Council, as well as videos created by BSO musicians that cover a wide variety of topics from demonstrations, excerpt tutorials, and more. For this week, BSO bassist Carl Anderson offers a tutorial on the iconic theme of Mozart's Symphony No. 40 and principal trombonist Toby Oft discusses tonguing and the use of air in Bordogni's Etude No. 3. The video is currently available here. BSO HomeSchool is sponsored by Arbella Insurance Foundation.





NOTES OF APPRECIATION

AVAILABLE ON FRIDAY, JUNE 5 AT 2 P.M. AT WWW.BSO.ORG/ATHOME: BSO THIRD HORN MIKE WINTER

BSO player are also showing their appreciation for local healthcare workers through the BSO's "Notes of Appreciation" program. Each week, a new video "note" is delivered to area hospitals from an orchestra member in which he/she thanks the hospital staff for what they are doing and the sacrifices they are making to keep all of us safe during this crisis. The musician then plays a favorite piece selected for the front line COVID-19 heroes. For this week, BSO Third Horn Mike Winter plays a selection of unmeasured preludes by Jacques François Gallay. The video will be available on Friday at 2 p.m. at www.bso.org/athome.

Created in response to concert cancellations due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, BSO at Home, BSO HomeSchool and Boston Pops at Home are designed to entertain, enlighten, and engage audiences around the world with complimentary online and radio content. Although nothing can take the place of a live performance, these audio and video presentations help to lift spirits in these trying times. Since the start of the BSO at Home series on March 23, the BSO's website and social media platforms have received more than 8.5 million interactions, with website traffic 122% higher than usual.



Boston Pops at Home programming began running on May 11 with each day of the week scheduled to bring a different activity. Mondays feature a 20-30-minute playlist that draws from the Boston Pops audio archives. Tuesdays on Boston Pops social media channels, fans can play a "Name That Tune" game based on recent Pops performances. Wednesdays include Pops HomeSchool content for elementary and middle school students. "Conversations with Keith" airs on Thursdays, consisting of one-to-one interviews between Pops conductor Keith Lockhart and select guests. Each Friday brings a new video segment and musical demonstration from a Boston Pops player. Saturdays recap previously recorded material and on Sundays, 99.5 WCRB rebroadcasts complete Pops performances.



BSO at Home and BSO HomeSchool continue with special projects and family-friendly educational content, including the ongoing Bach Project, featuring BSO violinists performing selections from J.S. Bach's solo violin sonatas and partitas. BSO at Home, BSO HomeSchool, and Boston Pops at Home programming lasts through July 4.



Boston Pops at Home is sponsored by Fidelity Investments. Additional support provided by Fairmont Copley Plaza, Official Hotel of the Boston Pops; Commonwealth Worldwide Executive Transportation, Official Chauffeured Transportation Provider; American Airlines, the Official Airline of the Boston Pops.

Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You