ArtsEmerson Presents IT'S A MOTHERF**KING PLEASURE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



ArtsEmerson will present It's A Motherf**king Pleasure at the Emerson Paramount Center Jackie Liebergott Black Box from April 2 – 13, 2025.

Hot off the back of their smash-hit Edinburgh Fringe Festival and Soho Theatre NY runs, multi award-winning, disability-led theatre company FlawBored presents a scathing satire on the monetization of identity politics which spares no one and literally has audiences catching their breath between fits of laughter.

FlawBored is a multi award-winning disability led theatre company, co-founded by Samuel Brewer, Aarian Mehrabani, and Chloe Palmer. The company creates meta theatrical work with dark irreverence which aims to address complex and uncomfortable issues surrounding identity which no one has the answers to. It's A Motherf**king Pleasure navigates this unwarranted path to equality, and in doing so monetizes identity. Usually disabled people want to do the right thing. But what if they don't? What if they were out to make as much money as possible from the guilt of non-disabled, anxious people (like you)?

“We are thrilled to welcome the work of this incredible trio – Samuel Brewer, Aarian Mehrabani, and Chloe Palmer – to the Paramount Center in April,” says ArtsEmerson Interim Executive Director Ronee Penoi. “It's A Motherf**king Pleasure is a hilarious piece that dares us all to reevaluate how we view and show up for one another--regardless of ability. This is a show for everyone - to laugh at themselves, and to reflect on how we actually can care for everyone. I'm excited for our Boston audiences to experience it.”

“We wanted to tell a character-driven story that's funny---that an audience can really engage in and we just really love the idea of leading the audience into a false sense of security where they're forced to look back at what they've been laughing at throughout the entirety of the show,” says the FlawBored team. “We are really excited to come to Boston and can't wait to see how Bostonians respond to the story.”

Tickets for It's A Motherf**king Pleasure may be purchased 24/7 at ArtsEmerson.org, or by calling 617-824-8400 (Tue-Sat from 12:00PM ET - 6:00PM ET). The Paramount Center Box Office (559 Washington Street, Boston) is open for walk-up service Thu-Sat from Noon - 6:00 PM ET. Tickets start at $35. Groups of 10+ attending a performance save up to 30%.

Comments