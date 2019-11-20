Announcing Holiday Dinners At The Thaddeus Clapp House

Berkshire Theatre Group (BTG) is proud to announce holiday dinners catered by KJ Nosh at The Thaddeus Clapp House (74 Wendell Ave) on December 12th, December 13th, December 19th and December 20th.

Dinners will begin at 5:30pm and will be followed by holiday favorite A Christmas Carol at 7pm at The Colonial Theatre, just a short walk away from The Clapp House.

On December 12 and December 19, a festive turkey buffet will be available, including: fall salad, oven roasted turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, sautéed green beans, corn bread, macaroni and cheese and apple turnovers for dessert.

On December 13 and December 20, a traditional Yankee pot roast buffet will be available, including: garden salad, Yankee style pot roast, oven roasted potatoes, candied carrots, Italian bread, mac and cheese and a build your own shortcake dessert bar.

Ticket prices are as follows: $59 for adults and $39 for children (16 and under), which includes a holiday dinner and a ticket to A Christmas Carol at 7pm; Dinner only: $20 for adults, and $10 for children (16 and under). All tax and gratuity are included in the ticket price. There will also be a cash bar available.

Reserve a dinner slot by contacting Development Assistant, Olivia Melillo at

413-448-8084 ext. 50.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You