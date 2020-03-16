Alastair Moock Reschedules Album Release Show At The Burren

Grammy-nominated Boston songwriter Alastair Moock rescheduled his all-ages release concert for his new album, Be a Pain: An Album for Young (& Old) Leaders (originally slated for March 22) to May 3, 2020 at 12pm at The Burren in Somerville, MA. Tickets are available now via The Burren.

Moock will be joined by members of the album band, including Anand Nayak, Eric Royer and Paul Kochanski, members of Boston City Singers, and other special guests. The Burren is located at 247 Elm St. in Davis Square. Tickets are $10 in advance / $13 at the door. There is a special package price for families of up to five members: $35 in advance / $50 door. Tickets are available at burren.com. Proceeds from the concert will support Moock's "Be a Pain" programming in underserved schools.

Alastair Moock is a 2014 GRAMMY Nominee, two-time Parents' Choice Gold Medal Winner, and recipient of the ASCAP Children's Music Award. Long one of Boston's premier folk artists, Alastair turned his attention to family music after the birth of his twins in 2006. The New York Times calls him "a Tom Waits for kids," and The Boston Globe declares that, "in the footsteps of Pete Seeger and Woody Guthrie, Alastair Moock makes real kids' music that parents can actually enjoy."

Moock's new album, Be a Pain, is a call to arms for young (and old) leaders in these troubled and turbulent times. It looks to the heroes of our past (Dr. King, Harvey Milk, Billie Jean King, Pete Seeger, Cesar Chavez, Rosa Parks, Malcolm X) and our present (Malala Yousafzai, the Parkland student protestors, climate change marchers) to inspire our kids to move the ball forward. The album features guest turns from a powerful and diverse group of musicians and change-makers, including Sol y Canto, Alisa Amador, Reggie Harris, Rani Arbo, Sean Staples, Crys Matthews, Mark Erelli, Kris Delmhorst, Melanie DeMore, Heather Mae, Boston City Singers, and Grammy-nominated producer Anand Nayak.

Moock is also offering fans a series of online concerts and assemblies this spring, both live and archived on his Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/AlastairMoockMusic/.





