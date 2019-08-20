Alan Cumming And Ari Shapiro Head to Provincetown with OCH & OY!

Alan Cumming will join forces with Ari Shapiro in Och & Oy! - A Considered Cabaret at The Crown & Anchor's Paramount Theater in Provincetown for three performances Labor Day weekend. Show times are Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, August 30, 31, and September 1 at 8:45 p.m. The event is the final offering of the star-studded summer lineup of the 2019 Cabaret at the Crown Series.

Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro both transport audiences to other worlds through their stories. Now they're joining forces in song. Witness the exclusive debut of their new evening of tunes and tall tales, featuring musical direction by Henry Koperski.

Alan Cumming is a shape-shifting trickster, as enthralling and nimble with Shakespeare as he is with show tunes, and an irresistible presence in any room. He's garnered a legion of fans through his career on stage and screen, including his acclaimed turn as Eli Gold on CBS's The Good Wife, and his work as a columnist and author of the NY Times Best Selling memoir, Not My Father's Son.

Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. An occasional singer, Shapiro makes guest appearances with the "little orchestra" Pink Martini, whose recent albums feature several of his contributions, in multiple languages. Since his debut at the Hollywood Bowl in 2009, Shapiro has performed live at many of the world's most storied venues, including Carnegie Hall in New York, The Royal Albert Hall in London, and L'Olympia in Paris.

Tickets are now on sale both for general admission seating and special VIP packages. Pricing and additional information available online at www.onlyatthecrown.com, by phone at 508-487-1430, or at the Crown & Anchor box office, 247 Commercial Street, Provincetown, MA.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





