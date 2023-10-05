Afro-Latinx Artists to Discuss Boston's Artistic Landscape in a Panel This Month

The perspectives, challenges, and opportunities of Afro-Latino artists residing in Boston will be the topic during a conversation that will take place on October 14 as part of the closing activities of Fiesta en la Plaza and Latinx Heritage Month.

"En Foco: Afro-Latinx Arts in Boston" will be a conversation moderated by the journalist specialized in arts and culture and Nieman fellow Cristela Guerra to learn about the experiences of these artists and explore new possibilities to make their work visible among their communities.

“The talent and contributions of Afro-Latin artists in this city are indisputable. We are proud to co-present this conversation about creating more opportunities to exhibit their art and ensuring that Afro-Latin arts and culture in Boston is able to thrive for generations to come," said Kara Elliott-Ortega, Chief of Arts & Culture.

The gathering, which will take place at the City Hall Plaza Civic Pavilion, is an initiative of the Mayor's Office of Arts and Culture, in collaboration with the cultural district Boston's Latin Quarter, managed by Hyde Square Task Force (HSTF), and Ágora Cultural Architects, producer of the Fiesta en la Plaza event series. Boston's Latin Quarter was designated as a cultural district in 2018, but its community in Jamaica Plain has been preserving the Afro-Latino cultural identity that characterizes many of its neighbors for over 60 years.

“We call on all Black and Brown artists who dedicate themselves to uplifting Afro Latin arts and culture to participate in this important conversation. We want to listen to them, reflect on the future we want to build, and share new possibilities as a community,” said Celina Mirada, executive director of HSTF, the organization in charge of managing the projects of this cultural district.

As a prelude to the conversation, at 2:00 pm, the documentary Boston's Latin Quarter, directed by filmmaker Mónica Cohen, will be presented. To be part of the conversation, you can register at https://shorturl.at/kpGQV.