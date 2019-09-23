ASP Launches Season with KING LEAR

Actors' Shakespeare Project (ASP) launches its 16th season with King Lear, performed at Chelsea Theatre Works in Chelsea, MA. Performances run October 3-27, 2019.

ASP is delighted to partner with Chelsea Theatre Works and work in the neighborhood of Chelsea for the first time. ASP last produced King Lear in its second season in 2005. This production is dedicated to the memory of Alvin Epstein, a true inspiration and driving force in the early development of ASP. Alvin played Lear in the 2005 production, which transferred to La Mama in New York in 2006.

"This title, in some ways, is what initially put ASP on the map as a company many years ago. It felt time, given that it's been 13 years, to revisit the title. With Alvin Epstein's recent passing, company members wanted to do this show in his honor," says Artistic Director Chris Edwards. "We are also framing the season through the lens of legacy. Shakespeare says, 'What legacy shall I bequeath to thee?' Lear's handling of his legacy at the end of his life touches on the epic (the kingdom itself) as well as the personal and familial. It's a perfect start to our exploration of legacy this season."

Director Doug Lockwood adds, "One of the many aspects of the show...is that there is still so much stigma and disregard in our culture around disease and aging. In our production we view Lear as someone who is not in his full mind. But is that his fault? Is he culpable for his actions? What are the implications of how he treats others and is treated himself as a result? How should we be grappling with aging in our society? There is so much that is personal in this play given the familial relationships. We can all resonate with the complexities on a very personal level."





