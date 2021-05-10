Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ALICE IN RAINBOWLAND to be Presented as Part of A.R.T.'s Virtually OBERON Series in June

“Alice in Rainbowland is an invitation into a world where love is Queen and pride is a daily celebration,” says Masacote.

May. 10, 2021  
American Repertory Theater at Harvard University and Ana Masacote announced today that tickets are now on sale for Alice in Rainbowland, to run as part of A.R.T.'s Virtually OBERON series June 10 - 30, 2021. The virtual production is produced and curated by Ana Masacote through her Queer Bodies in Motion project funded in part by The Boston Foundation's Live Arts Boston grant.

Queer Bodies in Motion is a dance project aiming to build awareness of LGBTQ discrimination and celebrate queer identity. Its debut artistic endeavor, Alice in Rainbowland, is a re-imagining of Alice in Wonderland told through dance, music, and LGBTQ pride. This collaborative show is devised by and highlights queer artists and allies-including dancers, musicians, and the creative community from MA, NY, and RI. This is dedicated to queer youth and community, for the courage to show up. Sponsored by The Boston Foundation's Live Arts Boston Grant, Virtually OBERON, Cambridge Arts, Burju Shoes, Boston Dance Alliance, Snatched Entertainment, and Dance to Power.

Pay-what-you-can tickets with a recommended household price of $15 are available at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/AliceInRainbowland. A virtual premiere celebration featuring a DJ will begin at 7:30PM ET on Thursday, June 10, prior to the 8PM ET premiere of the show.

"Alice in Rainbowland is an invitation into a world where love is Queen and pride is a daily celebration," says Masacote. "Many advances in LGBTQ rights have been made in recent years, but anti-LGBTQ legislation and discriminatory practices still exist and have an adverse effect on mental health. The Queer Bodies in Motion (QBM) project is about taking up space, building visibility, and providing resources for support. Our cast and creative team has collaborated remotely over six months to curate a show that embraces the spirit of the queer community through dance and music."

The Alice in Rainbowland creative team includes Masacote (Producer, Creative Director), Madison Lusby (Production Manager), Burju Perez (Shoe Designer), Andrea Sala (Stage Manager), Justin Paice (Lighting Designer), and The Loop Lab (Video Production).

Masacote will be a guest on The Lunch Room, A.R.T.'s weekly virtual talk show, Tuesday, June 8 at 12PM ET to discuss Queer Bodies in Motion (QBM), Alice in Rainbowland, and her vision for using dance to facilitate social change. Free and open access to The Lunch Room and A.R.T.'s other virtual events is provided by the generous support of A.R.T. Members. Register at http://amrep.org/LunchRoom.


