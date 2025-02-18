A Band Of Brothers, Duke Robillard and More Join The Spire Center Programming

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth, Massachusetts has revealed four new shows. Allman Brothers tribute band, A Band Of Brothers will perform on May 10 and Grammy nominated artist Duke Robillard will play on May 17. Powerhouse seven-piece Southern roots rock band Bywater Call will perform on May 23. After her sold-out lobby show earlier this year, Sarah Martin is back at the Spire Center on August 21. Tickets go on sale for these shows on Saturday, February 22, at 6:00 a.m.

The brainchild of ace Boston guitarists Ryan Taylor and Johnny Trama, Band of Brothers is more than a mere homage, harnessing the Allman Brothers tradition as a vehicle to bring a unique and exciting experience every night. The ensemble features artists from various bands, including - North Mississippi Allstars, Pink Talking Fish, Neighbor, Dub Apocalypse, Peter Wolf's Midnight Travelers, and more. Johnny Trama on guitar conjures up riffs and rhythms that speak volumes. His journey through the realms of rock, soul, and blues, playing with icons like Bettye Lavette and Jesse Dee, has armed him with a mystical musical prowess. Ryan Taylor on slide guitar spearheads the band with his exceptional talents. He is recognized as one of the finest slide guitarists in the country and a true paragon of musical diversity as a player.

The Duke Robillard Band debuted in 1981, re-emerging as The Pleasure Kings with their eponymous 1984 album on Rounder Records. Duke's prolificity has included producing albums by Billy Boy Arnold, Joe Louis Walker, Rosco Gordon, Jimmy Witherspoon and Jay McShann, Zuzu Bollin, Billy Price and Otis Clay, Sunny Crownover, Bryan Lee, and Al Basile, as well as recording two collaborations with Herb Ellis, a pairing with his successor in Roomful, Ronnie Earl, a seat in the New Guitar Summit with J. Geils and Gerry Beaudoin, additional studio credits with Bob Dylan (the well-regarded 1997 "Time Out Of Mind"), Ruth Brown, Johnny Adams, Pinetop Perkins, Snooky Pryor, Al Copley, Todd Sharpville and Tony Z, and touring with Tom Waits in 2006. Duke's resume is decorated with Handy Awards and Blues Music Awards and other honors for his artistry, recordings, and productions within the United States and internationally.

Bywater Call is composed of Meghan Parnell (vocals), Dave Barnes (guitar), Bruce McCarthy (drums), Mike Meusel (bass), newest member, John Kervin (keys), Stephen Dyte (trumpet) and Julian Nalli (tenor sax). Bywater is currently a UK Blues Award nominee for International Blues Artist of the Year. They have toured extensively in Europe, where shows have been praised by Dutch, German, and UK media, with references to Meghan as one of the best female voices in blues and roots today. Bywater Call has commanded festival stages in Canada and around the world, often referred to as the "find of the fest." In May of 2023, they opened for Canadian award-winning band Whitehorse at the inaugural Smokestack Music Festival in Hamilton, Ontario. In July, Meghan joined renowned pedal-steel guitarist Robert Randolph on stage at his request, at the Briggs Farm Festival in Nescopeck, PA.

Sarah Martin is a Nashville recording artist, singer/songwriter, and performer dedicated to leaving the world better than she found it. Often described as "the tiny girl with the big voice and bigger heart," Sarah captivates audiences with her powerful performances and heartfelt lyrics, creating unforgettable musical experiences. Sarah has graced high-profile events and partnered with esteemed companies such as Kellogg's Pringles, Southern Women's Show, and the Ladies Professional Golf Association. Her single "Heartbreak Song," was released in 2019, hit #1 on She Wolf Radio and was nominated for "Pro Country Single of the Year." That same year, she was voted Pro Country's Female Artist of the Year. In 2020 and 2021, Sarah won the fan-based vote for Global Rising Song with the highest votes to date and also secured the Judges' pick, becoming the Grand Prize Winner. In 2022, the New England Music Awards nominated her for Country Artist of the Year.

Other upcoming shows at the Spire Center include Lisa Bastoni on February 20, Montreal Guitar Trio on February 21, Gabe Stillman on February 28, Comedy night with Chris Pennie and Joe Espi on March 1, Reckoners on March 7, Anthony Geraci & The Boston Blues All Stars on March 8, and The Shady Roosters on March 9.

