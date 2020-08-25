University of Idaho Will Hold Virtual Auditions For Upcoming Fall Productions

Auditions will take place on Saturday, August 29.

The University of Idaho Department of Theatre Arts will hold virtual auditions for its upcoming fall productions. Auditions will take place on Saturday, August 29.

To best protect the health and safety of students and patrons, all programming during the fall semester will be presented via livestreaming video. Auditions are open to all U of I students, faculty and staff and members of the Moscow-Pullman community.

The fall season features three plays:

"The Revolutionists" by Lauren Gunderson, a grand comedy about violence and legacy, feminism, terrorism and art and how we change the world;

"A Christmas Carol" by Charles Dickens (adaptation by Kendra Phillips, MFA playwriting candidate), a holiday favorite; and

"Happy Mess" by Ian Messersmith, MFA playwriting candidate, produced as a workshop.

Auditions are from 1-5 p.m. Auditions will occur in two ways:

Pre-recording a three-minute audition on video and uploading to the U of I OneDrive folder no later than 3 p.m. on Aug. 29. Details will be posted at uitheatre.com soon.

Scheduling a time to audition live via Zoom, at signupgenius.com/go/20f0d4aabad22a46-2020. Once you register for a time, you will receive a Zoom link to access the audition.

All auditionees need to complete a 2020 Audition Card PDF at uitheatre.com.

Audition callbacks will be on Sunday, Aug. 30, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. via Zoom.

For more information and details on auditions and U of I Theatre Arts, visit uidaho.edu/class/theatre.

