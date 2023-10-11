Treasure Valley Children's Theater Receives $5000 Grant to Support Classroom Improvements in New Facility

Treasure Valley Children's Theater has been awarded a generous grant of $5000 to support tenant improvements and construction at the nonprofit’s new location at Overland Park Shopping Center, opening in the Spring of 2024. This grant comes at a time when TVCT is poised to take a significant step forward in realizing the organization's mission to provide a dedicated space for children to explore their creativity, develop their talents, and build lifelong skills through the performing arts.

The grant, provided by First Federal Bank Foundation, demonstrates a strong commitment to the arts and the local community. "We are deeply grateful to the First Federal Bank Foundation for their belief in our vision and their generous support," said Allison Terenzio, Executive Director of Treasure Valley Children's Theater. "This grant will play a vital role in helping us create a safe and inspiring space where young performers can learn, collaborate, and showcase their talents."

The new location will include features and amenities tailored to the unique needs of young performers, including versatile classrooms and a performance space. With this enhanced infrastructure, the TVCT will be able to expand its reach and impact, providing even more opportunities for children to engage in theater arts and develop essential life skills such as teamwork, communication, and self-confidence.

The TVCT remains committed to enriching the lives of young individuals in our community through the transformative power of theater. This grant is a significant milestone in turning their dreams of a purpose-built theater space into reality. The organization is actively fundraising to support the build-out initiative and welcomes involvement from interested investors.

For more information about Treasure Valley Children's Theater, their mission, and ongoing projects, please visit TreasureValleyChildrensTheater.com.