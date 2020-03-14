Sun Valley Museum of Art Cancels Public Gatherings Through April 18

The Sun Valley Museum of Art has announced that public gatherings are cancelled through April 18.

The following statement has been released:

The Sun Valley Museum of Art's top priority is the health and well-being of this community, especially those who are the most vulnerable. It is important to act collectively to slow the spread of COVID-19 so we have opted to cancel public gatherings (concerts, openings, classes) organized through Sun Valley Museum of Art and Company of Fools through Saturday, April 18.



During this time, we will continue to re-evaluate and make any necessary adjustments but for now we have decided to keep the museum open. Even in difficult times museums serve as a place of refuge, contemplation and joy for families and individuals.

Our newest exhibition, Free Play, opens Friday, March 20th. It is designed to encourage play and experimentation. We invite you to stop by the Museum to enjoy this Big Idea project during regular business hours, Mon-Fri, 9am-5pm and 11am-5pm on Saturdays in March.



We will be closed to visitors until next Friday, March 20 as planned for install.



For those who have purchased tickets to events between now and April 18, please contact us Monday, March 16 or anytime thereafter to make a donation or request a refund.



As this is an ever changing situation please check our website and Facebook for updates and we will do our best to keep you informed of what is happening at The Museum and Company of Fools as quickly as we can.



These are challenging times, particularly for local non profit organizations who are always pushing to do as much as they can on shoe string budgets. Choosing to cancel ticketed events, annual festivals and fundraisers are difficult choices for these organizations. This community has always done an incredible job of taking care of one another. As we move through this moment please consider the organizations that make this community the rich, vibrant, stimulating place that it is and consider donating the value of your ticket or event pass back to the presenting organizations or send a little extra to those organizations who have had to cancel annual fundraisers. If we all lean in, we can all carry each other.



We look forward to being able to gather together as a community again to celebrate the arts and their power to nurture, heal and sometimes provoke a little laughter.





Related Articles Shows View More Boise Stories

More Hot Stories For You