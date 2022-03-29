Stage Coach Theatre Announces 42nd Season
Season 42 shows include Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, First Date, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time, and more.
Stage Coach Theatre, located in Boise, ID, has announced their 42nd Season. Running from 2022-2023, the season 42 shows are:
"The Curious Savage"
by John Patrick
Directed by Doug Clemens
"Evil Dead The Musical"
by George Reinblatt
Directed by Victoria Horn
"The Ultimate Christmas Show (abridged)"
by Reed Martin and Austin Tichenor
Directed by Nicholas Bromund
"First Date"
Book by Austin Winsberg. Music and Lyrics by Alan Zackary and Michael Weiner
Directed by Kelliey Black-Chavez
"The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time"
Based on the novel by Mark Haddon
Adapted by Simon Stephens
Directed by Curtis Ransom
"Deathtrap"
by Ira Levin
Directed by Jeff Thomson
"Dirty Rotten Scoundrels"
Book by Jeffrey Lane, Music and Lyrics by David Yazbek
Directed by Taylor Vickers
"Exit, Pursued by a Bear"
by Lauren Gunderson
Directed by Jonathan Perry
Be sure to check out the company's website for more info on the upcoming shows, and check out this video (https://fb.watch/c3oA2a7eA2/) for a word from the directors themselves!