Stage Coach Theatre Announces 42nd Season

Stage Coach Theatre, located in Boise, ID, has announced their 42nd Season. Running from 2022-2023, the season 42 shows are:

"The Curious Savage"

by John Patrick

Directed by Doug Clemens

"Evil Dead The Musical"

by George Reinblatt

Directed by Victoria Horn

"The Ultimate Christmas Show (abridged)"



by Reed Martin and Austin Tichenor

Directed by Nicholas Bromund

"First Date"

Book by Austin Winsberg. Music and Lyrics by Alan Zackary and Michael Weiner

Directed by Kelliey Black-Chavez

"The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time"

Based on the novel by Mark Haddon

Adapted by Simon Stephens

Directed by Curtis Ransom

"Deathtrap"

by Ira Levin

Directed by Jeff Thomson

"Dirty Rotten Scoundrels"

Book by Jeffrey Lane, Music and Lyrics by David Yazbek

Directed by Taylor Vickers

"Exit, Pursued by a Bear"

by Lauren Gunderson

Directed by Jonathan Perry

Be sure to check out the company's website for more info on the upcoming shows, and check out this video (https://fb.watch/c3oA2a7eA2/) for a word from the directors themselves!