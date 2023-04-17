Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Comes to Aspire Community Theatre This Month

Performances run April 28 - May 7, 2023.

Apr. 17, 2023  
SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Comes to Aspire Community Theatre This Month

Sunday in the Park with George comes to Aspire Community Theatre this month.

Inspired by the painting, A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte by Georges Seurat, Sunday in the Park with George, Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's stunning masterpiece, merges past and present into beautiful, poignant truths about life, love and the creation of art.

One of the most acclaimed musicals of our time, this moving study of the enigmatic painter, Georges Seurat, won a Pulitzer Prize and was nominated for an astounding ten Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Performances run April 28 - May 7, 2023.




Aspire Presents Matthew Goodrich in APRIL IN PARIS This Month Photo
Aspire Presents Matthew Goodrich in APRIL IN PARIS This Month
Aspire presents Matthew Goodrich in April in Paris: Parisian Piano Masterworks from La Belle Époque.
Emily Mahon Hired As Boise Contemporary Theaters New Managing Director Photo
Emily Mahon Hired As Boise Contemporary Theater's New Managing Director
As Boise continues to experience unprecedented growth, BCT is expanding to serve the needs of a larger and more diverse community. Especially in a rapidly changing city like Boise, BCT wants to impress upon businesses, donors, and audiences how important it can be for Boise to be part of a national theatrical conversation.
Im The Boss Of My Life Youth Conference Set For April Photo
I'm The Boss Of My Life Youth Conference Set For April
Curtis Studio-the recording label of the Curtis Institute of Music, dedicated to the discovery of new and traditional works performed by inspiring artists of our time- released its second recording: Revival, Music of Price & Bonds,
Ballet Sun Valley Announces Program Details For Dutch National Ballets Performances At The Photo
Ballet Sun Valley Announces Program Details For Dutch National Ballet's Performances At The Sun Valley Pavilion
Ballet Sun Valley has announced the program details forDutch National Ballet's (DNB) performances on July 1st and 2nd in the spectacular Sun Valley Pavilion.

Long Time Non-Profit Education Director Hired As Boise Contemporary Theater's New Managing DirectorLong Time Non-Profit Education Director Hired As Boise Contemporary Theater's New Managing Director
March 13, 2023

Boise Contemporary Theater (BCT), the only professional theater in 300 miles that focuses entirely on new and contemporary plays, welcomes Emily Mahon as its new Managing Director.
