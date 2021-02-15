Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Opera Idaho Continues OPERATINI Series With SECRETS & DISCOVERIES

The event takes place on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

Feb. 15, 2021  
Opera Idaho continues its Operatini program with Operatini: Secrets & Discoveries on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

Come enjoy a fun evening of music, food and drinks! The ticket price includes the cast of Opera Idaho's upcoming production of An American Dream performing some of their favorites from the canons of opera and musical theatre, and a delicious dinner.

Learn more and get tickets at http://operaidaho.org/events/operatini/.

The first event called Operatini was in conjunction with The Pirates of Penzance on Wednesday, September 28, 2011 at Café de Paris and was called "The British Are Coming" - the next one, in conjunction with La bohème was called "Operatini: Puccini Martini Blast" ... it and the following "A Touch of Silver" were at Beside Bardenay. The first one at The Sapphire Room took place on February 5, 2015, in conjunction with Evgeny Onegin.


