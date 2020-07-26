Opal Theatre Co. Will Present a Digital Adaptation of BLEEDING HEARTS

The production will premiere on Vimeo for a limited time, September 10th, 2020.

Opal Theatre Co. will present its first Digital Adaptation of BLEEDING HEARTS by Steve Yockey. The production will premiere on Vimeo for a limited time, September 10th, 2020.



The in-home experience will be available on popular streaming devices including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, computers, tablets, and smartphones.

Sloane isn't sure why exactly her husband Timothy brought home a probably dangerous drifter with a knife, but she doesn't like it. Of course, it's hard to focus when her wealthy neighbor keeps dropping by to steal anything not nailed down. And then things get violent.

BLEEDING HEARTS is a breakneck, pitch black farce about the disappearing middle class and how people forget to put themselves in each other's shoes. Directed by Daniel Vogt, starring Catherine Richardson, Matthew Melton, McKenna Kline, Tristan Berg, and sound designed by Dylan Eller.

a??All Patreon members of $3/mo or more will receive a complementary rental code to the first Digital Adaptation in September, along with continued access to the Production Blog. The next Blog will be live Thursday, 7/30 with new details and materials about the adaptation.

Stay up to date on all information about the project at opaltheatre.org.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You