Just Two Weeks Left To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Boise:
Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Actor in a Play (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Musical (non-professional)
Best Musical (professional)
Best Play (non-professional)
Best Play (professional)
Best Touring Show
Theater of the Year
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Jordan Cambron - THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - Boise Music Week 29%
David Maryanski Jr. - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Music Theatre of Idaho 18%
Francisco Negron - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Boise State University 11%
E.B. Hinnant - CLARKSTON - Boise Contemporary Theater 43%
Alex Syiek - THE MUSIC MAN - Idaho Shakespeare Festival 22%
David Collins - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Boise Contemporary Theater 12%
Jillian Butler - LES MISERABLES - Morrison Center 51%
Jillian Kates - THE MUSIC MAN - Idaho Shakespeare Festival 36%
Jillian Kates Bumpas - THE MUSIC MAN - Idaho Shakespeare Festival 12%
Jamie Thompson - MAMMA MIA - Music Theatre of Idaho 22%
Rachel Giacomino - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - HomeGrown Theatre 15%
Shelby Boice - THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - Boise Music Week 15%
THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - Boise Music Week 25%
THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Boise State University 20%
CATS - Music Theatre of Idaho 19%
WICKED - Morrison Center 43%
THE LION KING - Morrison Center 24%
THE MUSIC MAN - Idaho Shakespeare Festival 14%
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Boise State University 35%
THE CAKE - Alley Repertory Theatre 19%
A COMEDY OF TENORS - Stagecoach Theatre 15%
SHE KILLS MONSTERS - HomeGrown Theatre 23%
LEWISTON/CLARKSTON - Boise Contemporary Theatre 21%
THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Boise Contemporary Theatre 16%
WICKED - Morrison Center 26%
THE LION KING - Morrison Center 17%
LES MISERABLES - Morrison Center 14%
Music Theatre of Idaho 30%
Campfire Theatre Festival 12%
Boise Contemporary Theatre 11%
Best Actor in a Play (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Musical (non-professional)
Best Musical (professional)
Best Play (non-professional)
Best Play (professional)
Best Touring Show
Theater of the Year
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.