Aspire to Stage DREAM ROLES & MISCASTS in February 2026

Aspire will present its third show of Season 9, the original Dream Roles & MIscasts. This is the third iteration of the production, with the original being presented in 2020. Dream Roles & Miscasts sprang from a need to share the arts, but due to restrictions surrounding Covid19,the original was presented under very limited and controlled circumstances. Despite the setbacks surrounding the arts at the time, the show was revived with all new material within the year, Dream Roles & Miscasts 2 was again well received.

Fast forward to now, and the request to repeat the show has returned! It is a favorite, not only among performers, but the audience loves the opportunity to see a myriad of popular shows, ones currently on Broadway, classics, and fan favorites, all melded together in one delightful production.

Traditionally, performers submit a "dream role" or a "miscast" role (usually both!) from the musical theatre canon. The submissions run the gamut - from classics to the latest shows on Broadway; attainable parts where an actor fits the age or gender of a beloved character, or by contrast, characters that an actor would not necessarily be cast in for the same reasons. Artistic Director, Trigger Weddle and Co-Director, Paisley Siemens, took the submissions and created a show that satisfies both dreams and miscasts, and the audience reaps the benefit of enjoying all this great material.

"It's such a fun shake-up of the ordinary, says Trigger Weddle, Co-Director of the show. The actors are giving it their all because it may be their one shot to play the part." A bonus, she explains, "is that members of the cast join in on each other's dreams or miscasts, so we get full ensemble numbers, a favorite part of many shows."

Dream Roles & MIscasts has a limited run, Feb 13 - 15, three performances only. Aspire is offering a Theatre Prix Fixe in partnership with flagship sponsor, Cascadia Pizza Company.