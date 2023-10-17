Junior League of Boise Hosts Annual Fund Kick-Off Event

On October 14, 2023, the Junior League of Boise (JLB), a dedicated nonprofit organization of women volunteers, celebrated its Annual Fund Kick-Off Fundraiser. Since 1928, JLB has been tirelessly serving the Treasure Valley, and this event served as a vital cornerstone for their ongoing mission. 

JLB's Annual Fund is the lifeblood of their work, fueling their efforts to empower local female leaders, support community partners, and combat hunger and food insecurity in the Treasure Valley. The occasion witnessed over 70 JLB members, joined by friends, family, and esteemed community partners, converge in Meridian at Topgolf's first location in Idaho.  Together, they not only played and connected but also made a profound and lasting impact.

The Annual Fund Kick-Off was a grand affair, boasting a delightful brunch buffet, flowing mimosas, a captivating silent auction, a thrilling miniature golf tournament, and recognition for the longest drive and highest-scoring team. Attendees had the unique opportunity to interact with JLB members and learn more about their mission, one dedicated to advancing women's leadership and fostering meaningful community impact through volunteerism, collaboration, and training. 

The event's success was made possible by generous sponsors, including ICCU, Heritage Bank, and KLA Foundation.  They also accepted gracious donations from the Forge Building Company and the prolific mentorship of Kristi Saucerman at Auction Frogs.  Designed to unite golf enthusiasts and novices alike, this annual fundraising kick-off event harnessed the spirit of philanthropy. Each swing, mulligan, and sip symbolized a shared commitment to leaving a positive mark on our community. In the end, the JLB's Annual Fund Kick-Off event raised an impressive $11,000!

The Junior League of Boise, a non-profit, is one of Idaho's longest-standing, successful, and sustainable women's organizations, providing the Treasure Valley with its volunteer services and projects for over 95 years.  Its past projects include the Boise School Volunteer Program, 2-1-1 Idaho Careline, and the Discovery Center of Idaho. The Junior League of Boise's mission is to promote voluntarism, develop the potential of women, and improve the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.  Additional information about the Junior League of Boise is available at www.jlboise.org.



