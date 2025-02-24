DISTURBED Comes to Boise

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Distrubed is coming to Boise this week. The performance is set for February 25 at the Idaho Center Amphitheater.

Chicago heavy metal stalwarts are hitting the road in 2025 celebrating 25 years of their iconic album 'The Sickness'. The platinum-selling single, "Down With The Sickness" launched the group into the music scene in the early 2000s, and now 25 years later the metal titans are still going strong. With support from Daughtry, Three Days Grace, Sevendust and Nothing More (check dates), celebrate 25 years of The Sickness with an evening of the finest in heavy music. Don't miss your chance to experience Disturbed live - book your tickets today!

Disturbed is an American heavy metal band from Chicago, formed in 1999. Consisting of David Draiman, Dan Donegan, John Moyer and Mike Wengren, Disturbed are known for their powerful riffs and energetic performances. The band has achieved multi-platinum success with albums like The Sickness and Ten Thousand Fists. Their hits include "Down with the Sickness," "Stupify," and a haunting cover of "The Sound of Silence."

