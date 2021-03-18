Boise Contemporary Theater Presents EVERY BRILLIANT THING

Boise Contemporary Theatre presents Every Brilliant Thing, streaming March 15-21, 2021.

Learn more at https://bctheater.org/every-brilliant-thing/.

You're six years old. Mom's in the hospital. Dad says she's "done something stupid." She finds it hard to be happy. So you start to make a list of everything that's brilliant about the world. Everything that's worth living for. 1. Ice cream. 2. Water fights. 3. Staying up past your bedtime. 4. The color yellow. 5. Things with stripes. You leave it on her pillow. You know she's read it because she's corrected your spelling. Soon, the list will take on a life of its own...

Through equal parts humor and empathy, Every Brilliant Thing tells the story of a young man who has grown up in the shadow of mental illnesss and, through his own experiences with love, loss and depression, has learned to find meaning and hope in everyday life. An immersive storytelling experience that combines comedy, improv, and audience interaction, Every Brilliant Thing strikes a delicate balance between grief, loss, and laughter.