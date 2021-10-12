BWW Previews: October Shows To See In Boise

October brings the long awaited return of Musical Theatre to Idaho's Treasure Valley. Fans will have the opportunity to see the reintroduction of classics like Into the Woods, twisted classics like Sweeney Todd and new favorites like Heathers.

For those unfamiliar with the show, Into the Woods is the story of fairy tales gone wrong. Characters include a baker and his wife who long for a child, a princess wishing to go to the ball, a maiden trapped in a tower, a boy on his way to sell a cow, and a girl traveling to her grandmother's house (something many of us have longed to do over the last 18 months). When princes, wolves and a collection of vibrant characters interrupt their paths, we get to see a multitude of entanglements and precarious developments. With songs like On the Steps of The Palace, Agony, Moments in the Woods and Giants in the Sky, Into the Woods is definitely a show to see.

Into the Woods features Jo Morgan in her directorial debut. She leads a cast that includes Mary Anne Shelly as Cinderella, Brock Stone as the Baker, Cynthia Ratchet as The Witch, Cody Nell as Jack, and Erika Ross as Little Red. Additional casting information will be available closer to the production dates. The show will be released to the public after a Zoom read through on October 28th. More information is to come. If you are interested in future productions and casting, message Joemoemorgan@gmail.com .

If an in person event is more to your liking, Heathers is playing at the Boise Little Theatre. Heathers is a dark comedy musical appropriate for audiences ages 13 and up. The show includes strong themes like suicide, murder, and sexual acts, strong language, alcohol, drugs, and gun violence. "The darkly delicious story of Veronica Sawyer, a brainy, beautiful teenage misfit who hustles her way into the most powerful and ruthless clique at Westerberg High: The Heathers. Before Veronica can get comfortable atop the high school food chain, she falls in love with the dangerously sexy new kid J.D. When Heather Chandler, known as the The Almighty, kicks her out of the group, Veronica decides to bite the bullet and kiss Heather's aerobicized ass... but J.D. has another plan for that bullet."

Heathers casting includes Abby Price as Veronica Sawyer, Nicholas Lanza as Jason Dean, Alissa Shirts as Heather Chandler, Brooklynn Blair as Heather McNamara, Taylor Vickers as Heather Duke, Jewels Love as Martha Dunstock, Christian Grey as Kurt Kelly, Doug Clemens as Kurt's Dad, Maximiliano Juarez as Ram Sweeney, Stephen McKinney as Ram's Dad, Brynn LaFluer as Miss Fleming, and ensemble cast members Annie McKinney, Fran King, Cami Nichols, Demetri Ruiz, Emily Blosser, Emily Zander, Evencio Bahena, Garrett Ryan, Houston Nye, Jaycie Blair, Kastin Corsi, Katy Knight Madison Casteel, Nola Patrick and Tom Daily. This production runs at the Boise Little Theatre from October 8th through the 30th of 2021.

Get ready for a screaming good time when you attend Banner Studios' production of Sweeney Todd. This infamous story follows Benjamin Barker (also known as Sweeney Todd) who sets up a barber shop in London which starts the sinister partnership with his fellow tenant Mrs Lovett. At the same time Anthony, a young sailor, and Judge Turpin start a rivalry for the hand of Johanna, a beautiful maiden who attracts the eyes of all who pass. Can Sweeney get his revenge? Who will win the hand of Johanna?

The show, directed by Madison Rose and Max Knudson, will feature Alexander George Bounyavong as Sweeney Todd, Alyssa V Cobb as Miss Lovett , Richard Martin as Judge Turpin , Brayden Sevier as Anthony , Anna Montano and Jessa Lynn Moore alternating the roles of Lucy and Johanna , with Brayden Watson and others appearing in the cast. October 24 & 27 are two of your first chances to see this show live at Watsons Mystery Diner, with more dates to be announced.

I, like all of you, look forward to seeing what other shows will come to the Boise area as our local theatres make their long-awaited comeback.