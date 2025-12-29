Ballet Idaho Reveals ANTHOLOGY Winter Performance Series

🎭 NEW! Boise Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boise & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ballet Idaho has announced its 2026 winter performance series titled Anthology, scheduled to run throughout February at the Boise State University Special Events Center (SPEC).

The eclectic dance program will open on Feb. 13, 2026 with a 7:30 p.m. performance, followed by matinee and evening shows on Feb. 14, additional evening performances on Feb. 20 and Feb. 21, and a final matinee on Feb. 21.

The series will showcase a variety of choreography and styles that highlight the company’s versatile dancers and innovative repertory, providing both classical and contemporary dance experiences. Anthology promises audiences a rich blend of technical excellence and expressive storytelling through movement.

Artistic leadership for Ballet Idaho said the program is designed to celebrate the breadth of the company’s talent, offering both returning favorites and fresh works from emerging choreographers. While specific casting information will be released closer to the performance dates, audiences can expect appearances by many of the company’s principal dancers and members of its corps de ballet.

