Aspire Community Theatre Presents LEAP OF FAITH

Love will get you every time... and one charismatic con man is about to find that out in the Tony-nominated Leap of Faith, based on the film of the same name that starred Steve Martin and Debra Winger. With a roof-raising score by eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors, Disney's The Little Mermaid), lyrics by Grammy winner Glenn Slater (Disney's Tangled), and a book by Janus Cercone and Tony winner Warren Leight, Leap of Faith is sure to have audiences dancing in the aisles.

Leap of Faith is the first show of four in Aspire's sixth season. Aspire is the only operating community theatre in our area with shows performed in their home venue of the Kroc Center Theater, nestled inside the Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Community Center in Coeur d'Alene.

Dates and times are as follows:

October 14, 15, 20, 21, 22 @ 7:30

October 15, 16, 22, 23 @ 2:00

Where:

Kroc Center Theater

Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Community Center

1765 W Golf Course Road

Coeur d'Alene ID 83815

Tickets:

$15-28

Discounted group rates are also available.

Buy online at aspirecda.com

aspirecda.com

(208) 696-4228

tickets@aspirecda.com