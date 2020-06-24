According to Idaho State Journal, American Falls Little Theatre will present "Once Upon a Mattress," June 25, 26, 27 and 29.

Director Jolene Clinger said the musical was originally planned to run in April, but was postponed due to the health crisis.

"We started out using Zoom to rehearse," Clinger said. "When we got to the first phase and I could have five (people) or less, we would get together every Tuesday and I'd have four come in and we'd run some scenes and they'd rotate out and we'd have another four come in. Then when phase two hit I could bring in groups of 10... and then finally when we got to the first of the month, we were able to dive in and bring in the full cast. It was kind of weird doing it that way."

After this production, the theatre plans to present "Sealed for Freshness." "Merry Wives of Windsor" will be presented in the fall.

For tickets to "Once Upon a Mattress," interested patrons can contact 208-339-0830.The American Falls Little Theatre is located at 233 Idaho St. Seating will be limited in order to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Read more on Idaho State Journal.

