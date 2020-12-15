Actors' Repertory Theatre of Idaho Presents WRONG WINDOW!

Van Zandt & Milmore pay tribute to Master of Horror Alfred Hitchcock, with this comedy whodunit.

Off-and-on New York couple Marnie and Jeff enter an even more complicated phase of their relationship when they think they spy their cross-courtyard neighbor do away with his wife. After they draw their torn curtain, the lady vanishes, and suspicion places murder beyond a shadow of a doubt. The bumbling witnesses sneak into their neighbor's apartment - 39 steps away - and the fun begins. Among multiple door-slammings, body-snatchings, and a frantic flashlight chase scene, two questions remain: Who killed Lila Larswald? And... if she's not dead...then who is?

The crazy farce plays out on a shadow-box set that allows the audience to be present in one apartment, while viewing the action in its mirror-image neighboring unit across the way.

Running March 12 - April 3.