ALL SHOOK UP Comes to Aspire Community Theatre in 2023
Performances run February 10-19, 2023.
All Shook Up comes to Aspire Community Theatre in 2023. Inspired by and featuring the songs of Elvis Presley, performances run February 10-19, 2023.
It's 1955, and into a square little town in a square little state rides a guitar-playing young man who changes everything and everyone he meets. Loosely based on Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, this hip-swiveling, lip-curling musical fantasy will have you jumpin' out of your blue suede shoes.
The musical includes such classics as "Heartbreak Hotel," "Hound Dog," "Jailhouse Rock," and "Don't Be Cruel."
Related Stories View More Boise Stories
More Hot Stories For You
EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL is Now Playing at Stage Coach Theatre
October 21, 2022
Join Stage Coach Theatre on October 7th as five college students go on a trip to an old abandoned cabin in the woods for EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL by George Reinblatt.
Photos: First Look at The Acting Company's THE THREE MUSKETEERS National Tour
October 20, 2022
The Acting Company’s national tour of The Three Musketeers launched in New York City in repertory with Romeo and Juliet and playing over 27 engagements in 16 states. Check out photos here!
Aspire Community Theatre Presents LEAP OF FAITH
October 10, 2022
Love will get you every time... and one charismatic con man is about to find that out in the Tony-nominated Leap of Faith, based on the film of the same name that starred Steve Martin and Debra Winger.
THE PERSISTENT GUEST World Premiere Opens Boise Contemporary Theater's 25th Season Next Week
October 6, 2022
Boise Contemporary Theater (BCT) will present the world premiere of The Persistent Guest by Jodeen Revere to open its 25th Anniversary Season next week.
EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL Opens At Stage Coach Theatre Just In Time For Halloween
October 4, 2022
Join Stage Coach Theatre on October 7th as five college students go on a trip to an old abandoned cabin in the woods for EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL by George Reinblatt.
October 21, 2022
Join Stage Coach Theatre on October 7th as five college students go on a trip to an old abandoned cabin in the woods for EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL by George Reinblatt.
Photos: First Look at The Acting Company's THE THREE MUSKETEERS National Tour
October 20, 2022
The Acting Company’s national tour of The Three Musketeers launched in New York City in repertory with Romeo and Juliet and playing over 27 engagements in 16 states. Check out photos here!
Aspire Community Theatre Presents LEAP OF FAITH
October 10, 2022
Love will get you every time... and one charismatic con man is about to find that out in the Tony-nominated Leap of Faith, based on the film of the same name that starred Steve Martin and Debra Winger.
THE PERSISTENT GUEST World Premiere Opens Boise Contemporary Theater's 25th Season Next Week
October 6, 2022
Boise Contemporary Theater (BCT) will present the world premiere of The Persistent Guest by Jodeen Revere to open its 25th Anniversary Season next week.
EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL Opens At Stage Coach Theatre Just In Time For Halloween
October 4, 2022
Join Stage Coach Theatre on October 7th as five college students go on a trip to an old abandoned cabin in the woods for EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL by George Reinblatt.