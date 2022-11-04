Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ALL SHOOK UP Comes to Aspire Community Theatre in 2023

Performances run February 10-19, 2023.

Nov. 04, 2022  
All Shook Up comes to Aspire Community Theatre in 2023. Inspired by and featuring the songs of Elvis Presley, performances run February 10-19, 2023.

It's 1955, and into a square little town in a square little state rides a guitar-playing young man who changes everything and everyone he meets. Loosely based on Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, this hip-swiveling, lip-curling musical fantasy will have you jumpin' out of your blue suede shoes.

The musical includes such classics as "Heartbreak Hotel," "Hound Dog," "Jailhouse Rock," and "Don't Be Cruel."





