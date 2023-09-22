A Mariachi Christmas, Featuring MarIachi Herencia De Mexico, Comes to the Morrison Center in November

A Mariachi Christmas, featuring MarIachi Herencia De Mexico, comes to the Morrison Center on November 17.

Celebrate the holidays with A Mariachi Christmas featuring Mariachi Herencia de México. The Latin GRAMMY-nominated band performs Mexican and American Christmas favorites, including the group's reimagined holiday hits "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year," "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas," "Winter Wonderland," and many more! Filled with music and holiday cheer, this colorful celebration of holiday traditions is perfect for the whole family.