A Mariachi Christmas, Featuring MarIachi Herencia De Mexico, Comes to the Morrison Center in November

The performance is on November 17.

By: Sep. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Photo 1 Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 2 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look! Photo 3 Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look!
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

A Mariachi Christmas, Featuring MarIachi Herencia De Mexico, Comes to the Morrison Center in November

A Mariachi Christmas, featuring MarIachi Herencia De Mexico, comes to the Morrison Center on November 17.

Celebrate the holidays with A Mariachi Christmas featuring Mariachi Herencia de México. The Latin GRAMMY-nominated band performs Mexican and American Christmas favorites, including the group's reimagined holiday hits "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year," "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas," "Winter Wonderland," and many more! Filled with music and holiday cheer, this colorful celebration of holiday traditions is perfect for the whole family.




RELATED STORIES - Boise

1
ENCANTO: THE SING-ALONG FILM CONCERT Comes to the Morrison Center Next Month Photo
ENCANTO: THE SING-ALONG FILM CONCERT Comes to the Morrison Center Next Month

ENCANTO: THE SING-ALONG FILM CONCERT comes to the Morrison Center next month! The event is set for October 8. Learn more and get tickets here!

2
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards Photo
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards. The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023.

3
STYX Brings Their 2023 World Tour to the Morrison Center Photo
STYX Brings Their 2023 World Tour to the Morrison Center

STYX brings their 2023 world tour to the Morrison Center this month. The concert will take place on September 23, 2023.

4
Allison Terenzio Takes the Spotlight as New Executive Director at Treasure Valley Children Photo
Allison Terenzio Takes the Spotlight as New Executive Director at Treasure Valley Children's Theater

In an exciting announcement, Treasure Valley Children's Theater (TVCT) has officially welcomed Allison Terenzio as its new Executive Director. With a wealth of experience in education, performing arts and nonprofit management, Ms. Terenzio is poised to lead the theater company into a new era of creativity, growth, and community engagement.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch WICKED's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz Video
Watch WICKED's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE Video
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert Video
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert
View all Videos

Boise SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Morrison Center for the Performing Arts (3/08-3/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
The Nampa Civic Center (10/19-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Women In Black
Watson's Mystery Cafe (9/24-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# REEFER MADNESS
Stage Coach Theatre (10/06-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elf the Musical
The Nampa Civic Center (12/07-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brand Identity Through Web Design Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/29-7/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You