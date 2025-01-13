Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Kayleigh Smith - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Northeast Alabama Community College



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jessica Taheri - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Northeast Alabama Community College



Best Dance Production

MARY POPPINS - Red Mountain Theatre Company



Best Direction Of A Musical

Kayleigh Smith - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Northeast Alabama Community College



Best Direction Of A Play

Kayleigh Smith - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Northeast Alabama Community College



Best Ensemble

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Northeast Alabama Community College



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brad Archer - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Northeast Alabama Community College



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Stacy Morris - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Northeast Alabama Community College



Best Musical

ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Northeast Alabama Community College



Best Performer In A Musical

Georgia Williams - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Northeast Alabama Community College



Best Performer In A Play

Aryn Hearn - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Northeast Alabama Community College



Best Play

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Northeast Alabama Community Collegeclair



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brad Archer - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Northeast Alabama Community College



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Benjamin Prather & Trey Gilliland - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Northeast Alabama Community College



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Alex Freeman - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Birmingham Festival Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Garbrielle Garza - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Northeast Alabama Community College



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Whole Backstage



Favorite Local Theatre

Northeast Alabama Community College



Comments