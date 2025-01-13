Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards!
The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Kayleigh Smith - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Northeast Alabama Community College
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jessica Taheri - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Northeast Alabama Community College
Best Dance Production
MARY POPPINS - Red Mountain Theatre Company
Best Direction Of A Musical
Kayleigh Smith - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Northeast Alabama Community College
Best Direction Of A Play
Kayleigh Smith - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Northeast Alabama Community College
Best Ensemble
SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Northeast Alabama Community College
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Brad Archer - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Northeast Alabama Community College
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Stacy Morris - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Northeast Alabama Community College
Best Musical
ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Northeast Alabama Community College
Best Performer In A Musical
Georgia Williams - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Northeast Alabama Community College
Best Performer In A Play
Aryn Hearn - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Northeast Alabama Community College
Best Play
SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Northeast Alabama Community Collegeclair
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Brad Archer - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Northeast Alabama Community College
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Benjamin Prather & Trey Gilliland - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Northeast Alabama Community College
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Alex Freeman - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Birmingham Festival Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Garbrielle Garza - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Northeast Alabama Community College
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Whole Backstage
Favorite Local Theatre
Northeast Alabama Community College
