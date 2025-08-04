Theatre Tuscaloosa Honors Executive Producer With TINA'S STANDING OVATION

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Tuscaloosa will celebrate Executive Producer Tina Turley's retirement with a grand cabaret event, "Tina's Standing Ovation," in the Historic Bama Theatre in downtown Tuscaloosa August 16 at 7:30 p.m. (600 Greensboro Ave).

This special event will highlight Tina Turley and her 29-year career with Theatre Tuscaloosa by featuring unforgettable hits from Turley's past Theatre Tuscaloosa credits. This night of music, memories, and heartfelt appreciation will conclude with a post-show toast and dessert at the Dinah Washington in downtown Tuscaloosa.

"Tina asked and helped me direct my first show," Theatre Tuscaloosa Board Member and Director Ray Tayor said. "I am extremely honored to direct this celebration for her, and I hope she enjoys it!"

Ray Taylor is joined by Theatre Tuscaloosa Board of Director members and other Theatre Tuscaloosa talent in producing this show. The cast of "Tina's Standing Ovation" is a secret to surprise Turley and the audience during this unforgettable event.

Tickets for "Tina's Standing Ovation" are $29 each and include the performance and post-show celebration. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at https://ci.ovationtix.com/36220/production/1236360 or 205-391-2277.

Those purchasing 2025-26 Season Subscriptions can add tickets to Tina's Standing Ovation to their subscription by calling the Theatre Tuscaloosa box office at 205-391-2277 during regular business hours.