The Play That Goes Wrong comes to the Cultural Arts Center this week. Performances run August 23-27.

From Mischief, Broadway masters of comedy, comes the smash hit farce. Welcome to opening night of a university Drama Society's newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. This 1920s whodunit has everything you never wanted in a show-an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can't play dead, and actors who trip over everything, including their lines.

Nevertheless, the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences! Part Monty Python, part Sherlock Holmes, this Olivier Award-winning comedy is a global phenomenon that's guaranteed to leave you aching with laughter! Directed by Chris Manasco. Included with SEACT season tickets.