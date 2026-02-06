THE WIZ Arrives at Red Mountain Theatre

🎭 NEW! Birmingham Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Birmingham & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Red Mountain Theatre is now presenting The Wiz this February, under the direction of NYC-based multihyphenate artist Monet. She has returned to RMT for this production after leading 2024's The Color Purple and 2025's hit Waitress in Birmingham.

To Monet, it was easy to jump into The Wiz because of its historical significance. "The Wiz manifested from a celebration of Blackness and Black culture. When I operate from that place, I consider what I want to celebrate: my favorite hip hop artists, the looks in the 90s and early 2000s, and inspirations from Afrofuturism," she says. The set, by Kimberly Powers, and costumes, by Twyla Grider, lean fully into this aesthetic with visual nods to everyone from Jean-Michel Basquiat to Tupac Shakur. (Huntsville native Grider is a nationally respected designer whose last project in Alabama was the costume design for The World Games in 2022.)

Audiences will also see the 90s influences in the show's choreography, created by Maleek Washington. Monet says "Maleek is just such an incredible artist. We started with the stylistic dance that was original to The Wiz, but he's bringing in an encyclopedic knowledge of current dance moves and social dance. You'll see lots of "if you know, you know" moments in the numbers."

The cast features dozens of Birmingham actors who are familiar faces to RMT regulars, including Cameron S. White as The Lion and Dorian as The Tinman. Rounding out the iconic quartet are two NYC-based actors making their RMT debuts: Kaléa Leverette as Dorothy and Shawn Smith as The Scarecrow. Monet is effusive about the cast. "Casting is one of those challenging things where you don't know until you see them together. This group could not be more perfect."

While this production promises all the high energy numbers and beloved songs audiences anticipate, Monet is ready for them to see it again anew. "I want them to enjoy the buoyancy, delight, jokes, and silliness in the show, but also hear the beautiful lyrics. I hope you have the experience we always look for in theatre ... a moment to sit in stillness and ease and participation with something great."

THE WIZ runs at Red Mountain Theatre February 6 through March 1, 2026. Performances take place at 7:30pm Thursday through Saturday with 2pm matinees on Saturdays and Sundays. Accessible performances will occur Saturday, Feb. 14 at 2pm (ASL and Audio Description) and Sunday, Feb. 22 at 2pm (ASL). The show is sponsored by Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Wells Fargo, Cheryl and Sam Upchurch, Steve Holmes and Will Donaldson, and Spire. The show is recommended for ages 8 and up. Tickets start at $40, available at redmountaintheatre.org.

Red Mountain Theatre is an organization that inspires audiences through powerful theatre experiences led by professionals who deliver engaging performances produced and presented with artistic integrity. In addition to theatre productions, RMT offers educational programs that build positive life skills for young people and provide growth opportunities for theatre professionals. The Birmingham-based nonprofit organization has been inspiring audiences, changing lives and creating conversations through theatre experiences since 1979.