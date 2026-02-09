Photos: THE RECIPE BOX World Premiere Opens at Terrific New Theatre

🎭 NEW! Birmingham Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Birmingham & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Terrific New Theatre opened the world premiere of THE RECIPE BOX, written and directed by Del Shores, starring Emerson Collins, on Thursday, February 5, 2026 running through February, 22, 2026 in Birmingham, Alabama. See photos of the production.

Writer/Director DEL SHORES and actor EMERSON COLLINS are artists-in-residence in Birmingham hosted by Terrific New Theatre for the development and production of the world premiere of THE RECIPE BOX. DEL SHORES has written, directed and produced in studio and independent film, network and cable television and regional, Off-Broadway and national touring theatre. His plays, including Daddy’s Dyin’, Who’s Got the Will?, Sordid Lives, Southern Baptist Sissies and The Trials and Tribulations of a Trailer Trash Housewife, have won NAACP and GLAAD Awards and have been produced by thousands of theatres around the world.

EMERSON COLLINS starred for four seasons on BRAVO’s hit social series The People’s Couch and as “Steve” singing “Will I?” in RENT on FOX. Through their company Beard Collins Shores Productions, with Birmingham native Louise H. Beard, they have produced the films Blues For Willadean, starring Beth Grant, Dale Dickey and Octavia Spencer, Southern Baptist Sissies starring Emerson Collins and Leslie Jordan, and A Very Sordid Wedding starring Bonnie Bedelia, Caroline Rhea, Emerson Collins and a cameo from Whoopi Goldberg. Last March they produced the Del Shores Foundation Writers Festival at Terrific New Theatre for new LGBTQ+ Southern playwrights and screenwriters.

THE RECIPE BOX is a Southern dramedy about heartbreak, healing, and unexpected connection. When Joah leaves his husband Rick for a younger man, Rick is left in chaos. Also left behind is Joah’s outspoken, whiskey-loving, gambling-addicted mother, Lou Wanda, who suddenly finds herself with no home and no plan. Rich in Southern flavor and sharp humor, THE RECIPE BOX serves up a heartfelt exploration of love, loss, and the families we choose.

THE RECIPE BOX has assembled an award-winning design team; The Scenic Design is by Gary Weatherly. The Lighting Design is by Scott Littleton. The Costume Design is by Diane Faulkner. The Stage Manager is Kim Dean Davenport. THE RECIPE BOX is produced by Terrific New Theatre, Executive Director Tam DeBolt in association with Beard Collins Shores Productions.

Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm; Sundays at 2:30pm. Ticket prices are $30. Thursday, February 12 is Pay What You Can Afford. For tickets, please visit www.terrrificnewtheatre.com to purchase tickets online or to view complete schedule.