Interview: Jordan Markus of MJ at BJCC/American Theatre Guild

It's not everyday you get to pick the brain of someone who inhabits the sould of a global icon on a nightly basis. I got to do just that. I caught up with Jordan Markus, who just happens to have one of the hardest-working jobs in show business.

As MJ the Musical prepares to moonwalk its way into the BJCC Concert Hall, I had the chance to chat with Jordan about the grit, the glitter, and the gravity of playing the King of Pop. Jordan’s been with this show since the jump—from Broadway to the First National Tour—and his perspective on the man in the mirror is as deep as it gets.

Here’s what went down when we talked shop about the "Dangerous" life on the road."

Q: You’ve been with the company since the start, and you’ve actually played both "Michael" and "MJ." Now that you’re leading the tour, how has your take on those two versions of him shifted?

Jordan: It’s a unique spot to be in, having done both on Broadway and now on the road. Even though they’re the same person, the characters are set in such different chapters. "Michael" is that young, hungry kid—bright-eyed and desperate to break away from the family name and fly solo. But "MJ"? By that point in the story, he’s seen it all. He’s hit the highest highs and the lowest lows. He’s still got that childlike playfulness, but there are so many more layers to his demeanor. It’s a lot more seasoned.

Q: The show specifically zeroes in on the ’92 Dangerous World Tour. How did you prep to step into his loafers for that specific era?

Jordan: Oh, I went deep! I didn’t just look at Dangerous; I studied everything leading up to it to make sure the story felt rounded. I watched every interview, every live show, and read his autobiography. I actually struck gold finding footage of him conducting a rehearsal for that specific tour online—it was a blueprint for our main setting. Beyond the research, it was just fierce rehearsal. Putting those moves into my body and nailing the vocal stylings was no walk in the park, but I love Michael, so the "work" felt like fun.

Q: MJ is really a love letter to the creative process. What’s the one thing about his artistry you’ve come to respect most while playing him?

Jordan: The biggest takeaway for me is that you don’t need to box yourself in. Michael taught me there’s no need to worry about limits. If you pour your soul into the art you love, you’ll find new boundaries and probably surprise yourself. His passion for the craft—and for humanity—is really what made him legendary.

Q: You were part of the original touring company, and now you’re leading the charge across the country. What’s it like seeing these reactions in different cities?

Jordan: It’s a blast. Every city is a wildcard, but the energy has been electric everywhere. For a lot of people, this is their first musical ever. Being that bridge—for people who’ve loved MJ their whole lives or for someone who only knows "Billie Jean"—that never gets old.

Q: Christopher Wheeldon and Lynn Nottage really built a "beast" of a show here. How does their mix of dance and storytelling help you connect with the role?

Jordan: Our creative team is amazing. I mean, building this thing couldn't have been easy! The transitions, the pacing, the lighting—it all works together so perfectly. Even after all this time, the world-building in this show still gives me goosebumps.

Q: I can only imagine how demanding this is on your body and voice. What’s the toughest part of the nightly grind for you?

Jordan: It’s been a huge learning curve. Honestly, most of my day is just warming up for the show and cooling down afterward. The toughest part? It actually changes every day. Some days my voice feels amazing but my legs are heavy; other days it’s the opposite. That discipline and a thorough warm-up are the only ways I can ensure the quality is there every night. (If you want a look at the "day in the life" struggle, check out my Instagram @jordnmarkus—I post my routines there!)

Q: Is there one specific moment on stage that feels like the ultimate reward—the moment that "captures" Michael for you?

Jordan: There are so many, but the most rewarding one is right at the end. Ironically, it’s a moment I can’t reveal! You’ll have to see it to know what I mean, but once you do, you’ll know exactly what I’m talking about.

Q: We are so ready to have you in Birmingham. What do you hope the crowd at the BJCC takes away from the experience?

Jordan: I hope the Birmingham audience comes with open hearts and loud cheers! I want them to be ready to learn about the human being behind the icon, but mostly, I want them to come ready to party. This show is a celebration of art we all love, and when that love fills the theater, it’s tangible. I can’t wait for Birmingham to feel it!

After talking with Jordan, it’s clear that MJ isn't just a jukebox musical—it’s a masterclass in the "blood, sweat, and tears" of perfectionism. Having covered the Birmingham theatre scene for a while now, I’ve seen my fair share of tributes, but there’s something different about the way Jordan approaches this role. He isn't just mimicking the moonwalk; he’s tapping into that "young and hungry" energy that made the world fall in love with Michael in the first place.

If there’s one thing I’ve learned from my time in the wings and writing these reviews, it’s that the audience can always tell when a performer is "boxing themselves in." Jordan is doing the exact opposite—he’s pouring his soul into those rehearsals so that by the time he hits the BJCC stage, we aren't just watching a performance; we're joining the party.

Birmingham, get your tickets and leave your expectations at the door. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or just here for the choreography, this is one show that’s going to leave the Magic City buzzing. I’ll see you at the Concert Hall—I’ll be the one in the front row trying (and failing) not to dance in my seat.

Photo Credit: Mathew Murphy