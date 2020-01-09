Photo Flash: Photos: Dr. Seuss's THE CAT IN THE HAT At Alabama Shakespeare Festival

Article Pixel Jan. 9, 2020  

Alabama Shakespeare Festival presents Dr. Seuss's The Cat in the Hat on the Festival Stage January 11 - 25, 2020. Based on the 1957 book by Dr. Seuss, the play was adapted by Katie Mitchell and originally produced by the National Theatre of Great Britain.

The Cat in the Hat recounts the rainy-day adventures of Sally, her brother, and the most mischievous cat ever! From the moment his tall, red-and-white-striped hat appears at their door, the Cat's antics transform the kids' afternoon. Will their house ever be the same? Can the kids clean up before their mom comes home? With some tricks (and a fish) and Thing Two and Thing One, with the Cat in The Hat, the fun's never done!

Dr. Seuss's The Cat in the Hat is recommended for ages four and older. This production is general admission. Matinee performances are scheduled on three consecutive Saturdays (January 11, 18, and 25) at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Tickets for adults are $30 and tickets for youth (ages 17 and younger) are $20. To purchase, call 334.271.5353, visit the ASF Box Office (open Monday - Saturday, 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.), or go online: ASF.net/catinthehat.

Photo Credit Frank C. Williams

Sania Hyatt and George Lamar

Sania Hyatt and George Lamar

Sania Hyatt, George Lamar and John Cencio Burgos

The cast of THE CAT IN THE HAT

Sania Hyatt, George Lamar, John Cencio Burgos and Vivienne Claire Luthin

Vivienne Claire Luthin

Jeremy Sapadin, Vivienne Claire Luthin, and Matthew Zimmerman

Matthew Zimmerman, Vivienne Claire Luthin, and Jeremy Sapadin

John Cencio Burgos and Vivienne Claire Luthin

Jeremy Sapadin, Vivienne Claire Luthin, and John Cencio Burgos

Jeremy Sapadin, Vivienne Claire Luthin, and John Cencio Burgos

The cast of THE CAT IN THE HAT

Matthew Zimmerman and Jeremy Sapadin

Kira Player, Andrew Greiche, Sania Hyatt, John Cencio Burgos, and George Lamar

Andrew Greiche, Vivienne Claire Luthin, and Kira Player

George Lamar

Jeremy Sapadin

Vivienne Claire Luthin and Kira Player

Kira Player, George Lamar, Sania Hyatt, and Andrew Greiche

The cast of THE CAT IN THE HAT

The cast of THE CAT IN THE HAT

John Cencio Burgos and Sania Hyatt

Sania Hyatt and Kira Player

George Lamar, Kira Player, and Andrew Greiche

The cast of THE CAT IN THE HAT

The cast of THE CAT IN THE HAT




