Photo Flash: Photos: Dr. Seuss's THE CAT IN THE HAT At Alabama Shakespeare Festival

Alabama Shakespeare Festival presents Dr. Seuss's The Cat in the Hat on the Festival Stage January 11 - 25, 2020. Based on the 1957 book by Dr. Seuss, the play was adapted by Katie Mitchell and originally produced by the National Theatre of Great Britain.

The Cat in the Hat recounts the rainy-day adventures of Sally, her brother, and the most mischievous cat ever! From the moment his tall, red-and-white-striped hat appears at their door, the Cat's antics transform the kids' afternoon. Will their house ever be the same? Can the kids clean up before their mom comes home? With some tricks (and a fish) and Thing Two and Thing One, with the Cat in The Hat, the fun's never done!

Dr. Seuss's The Cat in the Hat is recommended for ages four and older. This production is general admission. Matinee performances are scheduled on three consecutive Saturdays (January 11, 18, and 25) at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Tickets for adults are $30 and tickets for youth (ages 17 and younger) are $20. To purchase, call 334.271.5353, visit the ASF Box Office (open Monday - Saturday, 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.), or go online: ASF.net/catinthehat.

