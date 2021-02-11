Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Julie Andrews Sends Letter to Prattville Theater Students After the Passing of Their MARY POPPINS Director

Joey Fine, the academy’s benefit play director, died earlier this year from COVID-19.

Feb. 11, 2021  

Julie Andrews has sent a letter of encouragement to a group of theater students at Prattville Christian Academy after their director, Joey Fine, died earlier this year, WSFA reports.

Fine, the academy's benefit play director, died earlier this year from COVID-19. He was in his second year in the role and was working with the student cast of Mary Poppins, Jr. since August.

One parent of a cast member got in touch with management for Andrews, who played the titular role in the 1964 musical Mary Poppins. Her manager sent the following personal message from the actress:

Hello Everybody!

Greetings to you all. A little bird told me that you have been working on a special benefit production of "Mary Poppins." Great!

I am sending you warmest wishes for success. Do it in honor of Mr. Fine. He must have been a really nice guy.

Remember, also, to enjoy yourselves and give the audience the gift of this magical show.

With love,

Julie Andrews

Read more on WSFA.


