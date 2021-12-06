Hangout Music Festival Announces 2022 Lineup With Post Malone, Tame Impala, Halsey & More

Hangout Music Festival has announced the lineup for its highly-anticipated return to the beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama from May 20-22. The festival will serve as the official kick-off to summer with an epic weekend that brings together a diverse group of artists across the worlds of pop, rock, hip-hop, electronic, country, and more for the first time since 2019.

For three unforgettable days, attendees will gather together on the stunning white sand beaches of Southern Alabama's famed Gulf Shores for a community-focused festival that has become a favorite for fans and performers alike since its debut in 2010. Part music festival and part immersive travel experience, guests will also get the chance to take part in a variety of activities and events that help to make Hangout a true music vacation.

With its 2022 lineup, Hangout once again has provided something for everyone. Headliners for the three nights of the festival will be acclaimed genre-bending singer and rapper Post Malone, Australian psychedelic rock act Tame Impala, and Grammy award-winning vocalist Halsey.

Additional headliners and highlights on the 2022 Hangout lineup include R&B and rap sensation Doja Cat, iconic Chicago pop-punk group Fall Out Boy, beloved dance music stand out ILLENIUM, Houston hip-hop artist and fashion icon Megan Thee Stallion, award-winning country vocalist Kane Brown, Louisville rapper Jack Harlow, Grammy-winning German-Russian DJ and producer Zedd, Texas-born country-pop artist Maren Morris, Grammy-nominated Los Angeles singer Phoebe Bridgers, soul singer and songwriter Leon Bridges, and more.

Attendees can also look forward to performances by pop-leaning electronic duo Louis The Child, Bay Area indie-pop artist Still Woozy, Tennessee indie-rock and pop group The Band CAMINO, the high-flying dance duo SLANDER, multi-talented artist and Internet favorite Oliver Tree, Atlanta rapper Lil Yachty, Connecticut pop and electronic singer Chelsea Cutler, iconic reggae-rock band Sublime With Rome, Washington indie-folk act The Head And The Heart, multi-genre Texas duo Surfaces, R&B/rap vocalist and songwriter T-Pain, and more.

Beyond the music lineup, Hangout is a one-of-a-kind experiential festival featuring stage-side VIP pools, hammocks lining the beach, majestic oceanside views, and plenty of activities for attendees including beach volleyball, disco skating at a full-sized roller rink, dance parties by the water, and much more to be announced.

Pre-sale registration for tickets to Hangout 2022 is now available on the festival's official website. Those interested can sign-up for a limited time to take part in the December 10th presale date, while the General Onsale for the festival will take place on December 13th. 3-Day General admission tickets are $339 during the Early Bird sale and will increase to $359 after that. There is also a 3-Day GA Plus option priced at $509 that includes access to the GA Plus Grove with private air-conditioned restrooms, premium food offerings, and areas to relax, along with Priority GA Plus entrances at all festival gates.

Guests seeking the VIP treatment can choose between two options. With the 3-Day VIP choice priced at $1,219, guests will have access to exclusive artist performances, upfront viewing areas at designated stages, a stage-side pool at the Hangout Main Stage, private air-conditioned bathrooms, a VIP Grove with complimentary cocktails, beer, wine and snacks, priority VIP entrances, and more. The 3-Day Super VIP option priced at $1,839 will include all of those amenities along with access to the viewing deck at the Hangout Stage with hot tubs, jacuzzis, and a full bar, a VIP dining room with complimentary gourmet meals prepared by award-winning chefs, golf cart shuttles to designated stages, and more.

Gulf Shores and its neighboring city of Orange Beach also offer a wide variety of places to stay including condos, homes, cottages, and hotels, as well as a mix of locally-owned restaurants offering the best in Gulf seafood. For all the details on Gulf Shores, visit www.gulfshores.com or visit the Hangout website for lodging options and more information.

Beyond the music itself, the community aspect of Hangout remains at the core of the festival's experience. This starts with the festival's logo known as the "shaka," which symbolizes the "hang loose" mantra of beach and surf culture to many with a deeper meaning that represents solidarity, friendship, compassion, respect, and mutual understanding.

This extends to every aspect of Hangout, who focus much of their attention on social and environmental responsibility along with community engagement. This includes measures related to diversity, equity & inclusion, taking steps toward environmental sustainability, and supporting local charities. More information on these actions can be found on Hangout's website.