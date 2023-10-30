Grupo Frontera comes to BJCC this week. The performance is set for November 3, 2023.

Grupo Frontera, based in McAllen, released their first song to YouTube in early 2022, according to an interview with Remezcla. The six-member band gained exposure on TikTok, where their cover of Colombian band Morat’s 2018 single “No Se Va” had been shared on the video app over 1 million times.

As of late March, the song had reached 300 million listens on YouTube, and by April, the song had peaked at No. 31 on the Billboard Global 200, trending for 28 weeks, according to a MySA report.