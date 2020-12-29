Alabama Theatre Celebrates its 93rd Birthday

The Alabama Theatre is celebrating its 93rd birthday. The venue opened its doors for the first time on December 26, 1927. Help the theatre celebrate its big day by sharing your favorite memories at the Showplace of the South!

In addition, if the Alabama Theatre has held a special place in your heart, you can make a donation. Learn more and donate to the theatre's GoFundMe campaign here.

If you would prefer to mail a check, send to:

Birmingham Landmarks, Inc.

1817 3rd Avenue North

Birmingham, AL 35203

memo: GoFundMe Donation

The Alabama Theatre is owned by a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and all donations are tax deductible.