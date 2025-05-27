Tessa Dixson - Vickie Cherie Comes to Botanique

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In the eclectic universe of Tessa Dixson, music isn’t just heard; it’s a digital pulse racing through the veins of the avant-garde. Her project, “I Thought I Was Dreaming But It Was Just a Glitch,” is a bold rebellion against the ordinary, an adrenaline shot straight into the heart of pop music.

Tessa Dixson is an artist who tears down the barriers between the digital and the real. She doesn’t just sing songs; she creates alternate realities. Her music is a high-octane fusion of transformative pop and unexpected electronic glitches, creating a sonic signature that resonates with the heart of a new generation. Imagine standing on the edge of two worlds – one, a tranquil reverie; the other, a vibrant glitch-filled matri That's where Tessa’s music takes you. It’s a thrilling journey through the complexities of real and digital life, a chaos of emotions wrapped in a record. Drawing parallels with the enigmatic creativity of Caroline Polachek and the avant-garde edge of Oklou, Tessa is carving out a niche that’s entirely her own.

In her upcoming project, each track is a battleground where love and digital disruption clash and merge, a narrative that captures the essence of human connections in the age of screens. Tessa's lyrics resonate, echo, and demand attention, speaking to the soul of anyone navigating the highs and lows of our world in the digital era.

Tessa Dixson is an artist, a militant, a pop culture insurgent, and a muse for the plugged-in generation. Her music is a manifesto for those who are struggling living at the intersection of reality and digital fantasy, a battle cry to embrace the glitches and challenges as part of the journey. She creates pop but on her own terms, one glitch at a time.

