TEMPUS FUGIT / FUTUR PROCHE Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen

October 5, 2022

In Het lijflied (The Body’s Song) you’re taken on an adventure with Ina as she journeys through her own body. You’ll see her tuning into the chatter of the almighty mind, being swept away by the deafening beat of her heart, watching as a large poo is made in her bowls, and teaming up with her white blood cells to fight off a virus. When she returns to the outside world after her exciting adventure, she understands that her body is an ally she can count on.