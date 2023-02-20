Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SATYAGRAHA is Now Playing at Opera Ballet Vlaanderen

Performances run through 4 March 2023.

Feb. 20, 2023 Â 
SATYAGRAHA is Now Playing at Opera Ballet Vlaanderen

The American composer Philip Glass created with Satyagraha - the power of truth - a portrait opera about Mahatma Gandhi. The focus is on his early years in South Africa, where he developed his ideas about non-violent civil disobedience.

Biographical episodes are connected to a score of hypnotic minimal music with associative texts from the Hindu Bhagavad GÃ®tÃ¢, in which crucial questions about spirituality and human action are asked. Glass' meditative masterpiece ends with the finding that the power of truth will be generated again and again as long as we want to hear our own deeply human outcry against injustice.

Director and choreographer Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui places onstage, alongside the singers who depict the historical characters, a group of dancers from our ballet who, through his fluid movement language, intensely embody the idea of â€‹â€‹the eternal fight against injustice. This special production was highly acclaimed during an initial series of performances in 2018 in Ghent and can now be seen in Antwerp for the first time.




CREATURE is Now Playing at Opera Ballet Vlaanderen Photo
CREATURE is Now Playing at Opera Ballet Vlaanderen
After their triumphant Giselle, choreographer Akram Khan and his dream team return to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen for a large-scale ballet. Creature takes place in a dilapidated research centre on the North Pole. There, a military brigade subjects a mysterious being to a daring study.
FAUST is Now Playing at Opera Ballet Vlaanderen Photo
FAUST is Now Playing at Opera Ballet Vlaanderen
Faust is a disenchanted scholar, fruitlessly seeking the deepest truth. In exchange for his soul, the devil promises him a life of pleasure, culminating in one perfectly happy moment. Performances run 28 October - 14 May 2023.
MAHLER 4 Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen in May Photo
MAHLER 4 Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen in May
Mahlers Vierde Symfonie voert ons van prille levenservaring helemaal terug naar de oorspronkelijke, kinderlijke onschuld. 'Rendering' is, in de eigen woorden van Berio, een â€˜recompositieâ€™ van schetsen en ontwerpen voor het werk dat Franz Schubert bij zijn dood als torso naliet.
ERNANI Closes This Weekend at Opera Ballet Vlaanderen Photo
ERNANI Closes This Weekend at Opera Ballet Vlaanderen
The rarely performed Ernani is often referred to as Giuseppe Verdi's first masterpiece. The grand master of Italian Romanticism no longer opted for a predominantly political approach, but brought the individual to the fore. Verdi found the ideal raw material in Victor Hugo's play Hernani, ou l'Honneur Castillan, one of the key works of French Romanticism in which the emphasis came to lie on raw and realistic emotions.

