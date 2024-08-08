Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Monira Al Qadiri brings The Archaeology of Beasts to Bozar in November. The event runs 14 Novemeber - 9 March 2025 at Antichambres Circuit.

Monira Al Qadiri is an international artist whose practice explores topics as diverse as ancient history and the possibilities of new technologies, always with a critical yet playful point of view. Bozar presents her first solo exhibition in Belgium, titled The Archaeology of Beasts.



Consisting of new digital creations commissioned for this occasion, Al Qadiri is taking a new visual turn, inspired by the Gods and Pharaohs of Ancient Egypt. Interweaving ancient myths and recent facts connected to climate change, Al Qadiri's works oscillate between humour and beauty, often with an underlying violence. For this exhibition she is asking us to reflect on who qualifies as Human and who as Beast.

