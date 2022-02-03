Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

La Monnaie Offers Avant Premiere Access For IL TRITTICO

La Monnaie is offering everyone aged under 30 the chance to attend the pre-dress rehearsal of this production.

Feb. 3, 2022  
Il trittico is about the perfect introduction to opera, as it offers three works in one: a thriller, a tragedy and a comedy - all set to the unforgettable music of Giacomo Puccini.

La Monnaie is offering everyone aged under 30 the chance to attend the pre-dress rehearsal of this production. You will be allocated a seat with excellent overall views of the stage (no choice) for just 10 euros! Before the performance, we will also ensure you receive a personal welcome.

Learn more at https://www.lamonnaie.be/en/program/2212-avant-premiere-for-the-under-30s.


