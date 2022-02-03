La Monnaie Offers Avant Premiere Access For IL TRITTICO

Il trittico is about the perfect introduction to opera, as it offers three works in one: a thriller, a tragedy and a comedy - all set to the unforgettable music of Giacomo Puccini.

La Monnaie is offering everyone aged under 30 the chance to attend the pre-dress rehearsal of this production. You will be allocated a seat with excellent overall views of the stage (no choice) for just 10 euros! Before the performance, we will also ensure you receive a personal welcome.

Learn more at https://www.lamonnaie.be/en/program/2212-avant-premiere-for-the-under-30s.