LES HUGUENOTS Comes to La Monnaie in June

LES HUGUENOTS by GIACOMO MEYERBEER comes to La Monnaie in June.

His composition of the opera Les Huguenots, which features religious intolerance as one of its main themes, confirmed Meyerbeer's position as one of the most popular composers of the nineteenth century.

Though Les Huguenots had not been performed at la Monnaie since 1870, Olivier Py's staging in 2011 was a great success with both public and critics (awarded Best Production of the Year by the Opernwelt Jahrbuch 2011). Eleven years later this production returns to the stage where it was born, this time under the musical direction of Evelino Pidò, and performed by a number of singers making their debut in their role (Karine Deshayes, Lenneke Ruiten, Enea Scala...).

Opening night 12th of June - 15:00

15, 18, 21, 23 & 29th of June - 18:00

26th of June - 15:00

2nd of July - 18:00

Conductor Evelino Pidò

Director Olivier Py

Set design & costumes Pierre-André Weitz

Lighting Bertrand Killy

Chorus master Emmanuel Trenque

Choreographer & External assistant to the director Daniel Izzo



Marguerite de Valois Lenneke Ruiten

Valentine Karine Deshayes

Urbain Ambroisine Bré

Raoul de Nangis Enea Scala

Comte de Saint-Bris Nicolas Cavallier

Comte de Nevers Vittorio Prato

De Retz Yoann Dubruque

Marcel Alexander Vinogradov

Cossé Pierre Derhet°

Tavannes Valentin Thill

Thoré Patrick Bolleire

Méru Jean-Luc Ballestra

Dame d'honneur Blandine Coulon°°

Bohémienne Fiorella Hincapie

Une coryphée & Bohémienne Margaux De Valensart°

Maurevert & 3e moine Luca Dall'Amico

Bois-Rosé & 1er moine Maxime Melnik°

Un moine Emmanuel Junk°°

Un valet Alain-Pierre Wingelinckx

Deux jeunes filles catholiques Alessia Berardi, Marta Beretta

Un archer du guet René Laryea

Un étudiant catholique Alain-Pierre Wingelinckx

Trois coryphées Alain-Pierre Wingelinckx, Pascal Macou, Bernard Giovani