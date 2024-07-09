Hans/Jean Arp & Sophie Taeuber-Arp Bring FRIENDS, LOVERS, PARTNERS to Bozar

The event runs 20 September 2024 - 19 January 2025.

Hans/Jean Arp & Sophie Taeuber-Arp brings Friends, Lovers, Partners to Bozar in September. The event runs 20 September 2024 - 19 January 2025.

Bozar dedicates a major exhibition to one of the most important artist couples: Hans/Jean Arp and Sophie Taeuber-Arp, two central figures of 20th-century abstract art. Throughout their careers, both artists challenged the hierarchies between the applied and fine arts. The diversity of their work – which includes painting, sculpture, textiles, design and literature – keeps them relevant to this day. 

Not only are their individual artistic creations remarkable, but also the works they realised together, from their first meeting in 1915 until Taeuber-Arp's early death in 1943.  This exhibition is a unique opportunity to discover Sophie Taeuber-Arp's colourful and geometric abstract work alongside Hans/Jean Arp'sbiomorphic forms, collages and sculptures.

The exhibition shows a rich overview, from the artists' first meeting in 1915 to Sophie Taeuber-Arp's untimely death in 1943, with more than 250 pieces (paintings, collages, drawings, textile works, jewelry, reliefs, sculptures, photographs, archival documents... ) from prestigious public institutions as well as private collections from all over the world.

Curated by: Walburga Krupp
Partners: Henie Onstad Kunstsenter, Høvikodden
Support: Belgian Federal Public Service, Foreign Affairs, Foreign trade & Development Cooperation



